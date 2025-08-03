A veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot in Kharkiv — the attacker has already been detained

In Kharkiv on the evening of August 3, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot — law enforcement officers have already detained the attacker. According to the investigation, he turned out to be a local resident born in 1981.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

On the evening of August 3, police received a report from eyewitnesses about a shooting in the cityʼs Industrialny District. According to investigators, a conflict broke out between men near an apartment building.

Police determined that the 43-year-old attacker took out a 9 mm PMR traumatic pistol and shot the veteran at point-blank range, then beat him.

The victim is a 22-year-old Ukrainian defender who lost his leg while performing a combat mission in the war. He was fitted with a prosthesis. He was hospitalized.

The man who shot is being charged with hooliganism with the use of a specially adapted or pre-prepared object to cause bodily harm.

