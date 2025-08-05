A five-meter bust of Shevchenko was unveiled in the center of Kyiv. What is known

A five-meter bust of the poet has been unveiled in Kyivʼs Taras Shevchenko Park. This is the installation "The World Through Shevchenkoʼs Eyes", which will be open from August 5 to 15.

This is reported by the NGO Ukraine WOW and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Inside the bust are peepholes through which you can see 80 locations in 37 countries where monuments to the Ukrainian artist have been erected. In 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded that Taras Shevchenko is the world record holder among cultural figures in terms of the number of monuments erected. There are 1 167 of them on four continents.

Also inside the bust, you can hear poems by Taras Shevchenko performed by Peopleʼs Artist Bohdan Stupka and test your knowledge about the poet.

