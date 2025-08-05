A gas explosion occurred in Kyiv. Police officers were injured

A man caused a gas explosion in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv, injuring four people.

This is reported by the Kyiv Police.

The incident occurred on August 5 at around 2:00 PM. Preliminary, a 34-year-old resident of the building set fire to the door to his neighbourʼs apartment on the floor above due to personal enmity. Upon arriving at the scene and establishing the necessary shelter, police officers smelled gas, began evacuating residents, and called emergency services.

An explosion later occurred in the apartment, injuring three police officers and the attacker himself. They were hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The police have opened a criminal case on the fact of intentional infliction of bodily harm to a law enforcement officer and intentional destruction of property. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.

