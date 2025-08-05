European Commission: 18th package of sanctions against Russia will enter into force this week

The European Unionʼs eighteenth package of sanctions against Russia will come into effect by Sunday, August 10.

This was reported on August 5 by the Deputy Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission Arianna Podesta.

"The 18th package of sanctions will come into effect in a few days, at the end of the week, if Iʼm not mistaken," Podesta said.

She added that the European Commission is now fully focused on implementing the sanctions already adopted to prevent Russia from attempting to circumvent them.

On July 18, the European Union adopted the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation — 14 people and 41 organizations were hit by the restrictions. The sanctions concern the energy and banking sectors, the military industry, and enterprises in Belarus and China. In particular, the EU lowered the ceiling price for Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel — Ukraine has repeatedly said that this is necessary. You can read more about the 18th package of sanctions here.

