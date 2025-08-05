The death toll in Lozova has increased after the largest shelling of the city

In Lozova (Kharkiv region), after the most massive attack on the city since the start of the full-scale invasion, the death toll has increased — a local resident has died.

This was reported by the head of the Lozova city territorial community Serhii Zelensky.

According to him, the injured womanʼs heart could not stand it.

He also added that the city was attacked from 02:45 to 04:40 — the Russians launched 34 drones. The last of them were launched when emergency services were already working.

In addition to the woman, a 55-year-old duty mechanic of one of the railway units also died.

Ten people suffered injuries of varying degrees and acute stress reactions, including a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

Railway infrastructure was damaged. Windows were broken in neighbouring houses and a kindergarten.

