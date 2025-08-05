The city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region experienced the most massive attack. There is a victim and injured

On the night of August 5, Lozova in the Kharkiv region was attacked by UAVs — the most massive attack on the city since the start of the full-scale invasion, damaging the railway station and other infrastructure. 10 people were injured, including one man who died.

This was reported by the city mayor Serhii Zelensky, the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region and “Ukrzaliznytsia".

Most people managed to get to shelters, but a man was killed during the attack — he was a mechanic. Four more railway workers were injured. Two children are also known to be among the injured. All the injured are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Critical infrastructure, high-rise buildings, private sector damaged. Several fire outbreaks have occurred in the city. Part of Lozova, in particular Avylivka, as well as the Katerynivsky starostynsky district, remains without power. In addition, specialists are restoring water supply. Rescuers, medics, and emergency services are also working on the site.

The railway station in Lozova is temporarily closed. Train No. 66/65 -166/165 Uman — Cherkasy — Kharkiv is traveling on a detour route, the same is expected for other trains in the Kramatorsk direction.

Due to the detour under the reserve locomotive, there will be a delay of about an hour. Passengers from/to Lozova will be transported to trains in Panyutyne by buses.

