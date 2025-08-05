The State Bureau of Investigation revealed how many fighters returned from AWOL

Thanks to the simplified return-to-service mechanism for those who left the military unit for the first time, more than 29 000 servicemen returned to service from November 29, 2024 to August 2025.

This was reported to Interfax-Ukraine by the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev.

The largest number of soldiers joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Military personnel were also actively returning to the National Guard and the State Border Service.

Oleksiy Sukhachev noted that the specified algorithm provides a chance for those who committed a criminal offense to return to the military unit and continue their service in a simplified manner. They will also be restored to payments and the issuance of food and things. Servicemen who committed a criminal offense may also be released from criminal liability by court decision.

Every serviceman who wants to return to service must come to his unit. Alternatively, he can report to the territorial units of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Military Law Enforcement Service, or the National Police. The Ministry of Defense also allowed him to apply to one of the 19 military units from the list approved by the General Staff or to one of the 15 reserve companies of the National Guard.

This mechanism was first defined at the legislative level in 2024. However, due to the constant influx of those wishing to return to service, the procedure for implementing these norms was updated by other legislative acts.

On May 8, 2025, the President of Ukraine signed a law that extended until August 30, 2025 the simplified mechanism for the return of servicemen who voluntarily left a military unit.

