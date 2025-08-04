Russians stormed the “Hoptivka” checkpoint in the Kharkiv region. The assault was repelled

Russian troops stormed the “Hoptivka” checkpoint in the Kharkiv region, but were unable to capture it.

This was reported by the head of the Derhachiv City Military Administration Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

He did not specify when the assault took place, but stressed that the fighters of the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade eliminated more than ten invaders, while dozens of others fled back to Russia.

"The ʼHoptivkaʼ checkpoint is under the full control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zadorenko added.

The border village of Hoptivka was under Russian occupation from the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion. It was liberated during the Kharkiv counteroffensive on September 11, 2022.

