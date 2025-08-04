Russians launched over 160 drones and “Kinzhal” over Ukraine overnight

On the night of August 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, as well as the Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30 AM, the air defense had neutralized 161 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

In addition, one UAV was hit, as well as debris falling at nine locations in the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

6 private homes and a car were damaged by the attack in the Kyiv region.

There is damage to civil infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the suburbs of Odesa, an administrative building caught fire, a 4-story private building and a garage were partially destroyed, and six cars were damaged. A fire broke out in the marketʼs trading pavilions in Odesa.

