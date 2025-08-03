Air Force: Air defense shot down or suppressed 61 targets overnight

On the night of August 3, the Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 61 aerial targets — drones and missiles. In total, Russia launched 83 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is what the Russian occupiers used to attack Ukraine:

76 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types;

one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile;

five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

one Kh-22 cruise missile.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 60 “Shahed” drones and imitators of various types, and one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile.

There were six missile and 16 UAV hits in eight places, and debris fell in two locations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.