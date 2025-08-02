Russians hit Kherson with guided aerial bombs. Damaged a bridge and a gas pipeline

On the evening of August 2, the occupiers shelled Kherson with two guided aerial bombs. A road bridge and houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russians launched the attack around 6:00 PM on Saturday. The road bridge leading to the Korabelny neighbourhood was destroyed. In addition, the Russian army damaged three private houses and a high-rise building. There were no reports of casualties.

Later, Prokudin informed that because the Russian army damaged the bridge, it would be difficult to deliver food to the residents of Korabelny.

“In addition, the gas pipeline was damaged. So for some time the neighborhood will be without ʼblue fuelʼ,” he added.

Residents of Korabelny were urged to temporarily evacuate to other districts of Kherson, where they will be provided with assistance, including housing. The head of the regional military administration provided the numbers of specialists of the relevant contact center.

"I would also add that our military is controlling the situation. The occupiers who attempt any actions will be destroyed immediately," Prokudin wrote.

