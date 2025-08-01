Combat medic of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine Volodymyr "Sprite" Ryzhenko was named the best combat medic in Europe.

This is written by the 1st building of the Azov National University.

A team of three medics from the brigade participated in the largest European military medicine conference, Combat Medical Care Conference 2025, held in Germany. The event was co-organized by the Bundeswehr, bringing together more than 1 400 leading experts from 44 countries around the world.

Representatives of Azov shared with the international community their unique experience in providing assistance in combat conditions. Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Rotchuk “Jedai” presented innovative approaches to medical logistics on the battlefield. Olha Tahirova “Krava” spoke about the challenges of providing assistance outside the “golden hour” and the ongoing work on training personnel.

Special recognition was given to combat medic Volodymyr Ryzhenko "Sprite". He was awarded the "Best European Medic of the Year" award in the "Military Medicine" category. He received this award for an exceptional case of saving a comrade in the winter of 2025 — thanks to a transfusion of donor blood dropped from a drone, he managed to save the life of a fighter in extreme conditions.

1-й корпус НГУ «Азов»

Along with the award, “Sprite” received a sword — a symbol of strength, dignity, and courage. During his speech, he thanked his comrades who helped implement this life-saving operation.

