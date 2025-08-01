Air raid sirens will not be turned on during drone attacks in the entire Poltava region, but only in areas with a threat

Starting July 1, air raid sirens will be differentiated in the Poltava region — the siren will be heard by residents of areas where there is danger.
This was reported in the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
Now, during an attack by enemy drones in the Poltava region, the siren will sound only in those areas where there is a potential danger of hits or air defense operations and in the direction in which the object is moving.
During massive drone attacks or missile threats, alarms will sound throughout the region.
- Earlier, on July 24, a differentiated air raid alert notification system was introduced in the Kyiv region. This system was tested in advance at night together with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.
