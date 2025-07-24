The air raid siren will now sound only in those areas of the Kyiv region where there is a threat

Starting Thursday, July 24, the air raid siren in the Kyiv region will be differentiated — the siren will be heard by residents of areas where there is danger.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

That is, if enemy targets are detected in the sky, the alarm will sound only in those parts of the region that are directly threatened, and not throughout the entire Kyiv region. According to Kalashnyk, the system was tested at night together with the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service. It worked reliably and without failures, the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

"This is not just a technical update, but the implementation of the principle of targeted notification, which meets the requirements of the time to support business operations, the educational process in educational institutions, and other areas affected by the war — all of them," the official says.

He added that the authorities are modernizing the entire regional warning system. The new architecture includes modern equipment, digital communication channels, and backup power, ensuring autonomous operation during outages.

