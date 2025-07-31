Almost 150 paintings by Medvedchuk will be transferred to the National Art Museum of Ukraine

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA) is initiating the transfer of 149 paintings that belonged to the family of the former head of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Party Viktor Medvedchuk to the National Art Museum of Ukraine.

This was reported by the ARMA press service.

These are paintings, icons, and other works that were recognized as cultural value based on the results of an expert assessment conducted in 2024 by Museum specialists at the initiative of the National Agency. Among the authors are classics of the Transcarpathian school: Yosyp Bokshai, Havrylo Hluck, Adalbert Erdeli.

ARMA has already addressed the government with a corresponding initiative.

The agency recalled that 285 paintings belonging to the Medvedchuk family were seized by court order. The agency initiated an examination of the assets to establish their artistic and historical value. 149 works were recognized as part of the national heritage.

