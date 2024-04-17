More than 260 paintings of Medvedchuk will be sold at auction. The money will be transferred to the state budget

The Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA) is preparing for sale the arrested paintings of the former PM from OPZZh Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported to ARMA.

Agency employees re-examined Medvedchukʼs paintings and photographed them. A meeting of the competition committee will soon take place, which will determine the seller of the paintings.

Now the paintings are in the National Art Museum. The lionʼs share of the collection is made up of the works of Transcarpathian artists of the 20th century, in particular Jozef Bokšay, Havrylo Hlyuk and Adalbert Erdeli. There are also icons made of amber and beads.

The price of the paintings is still to be determined, but experts say that the landscapes by Bokšay can cost $20 000-25 000, and the works by Erdeli — $50 000. All funds received will go to the state budget.

In total, 264 paintings by Medvedchuk were arrested as part of the criminal proceedings in April 2022, and they were handed over to the ARMA administration for sale.