The Vasylivka District Prosecutorʼs Office reported suspicions of a deputy of the Kamyansko-Dniprovsk City Council from the Peopleʼs Party of Ukraine in cooperation with representatives of the Russian administration during the occupation of the district.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that before the full-scale invasion, the suspect held a management position at the farm.

In July-August 2022, when the area was under occupation, a man transferred almost 24,000 tons of agricultural products from the farmʼs warehouses to Russia without the permission of the farm owner, the prosecutorʼs office said. Experts estimated the companyʼs losses at over UAH 56 million.

The man was charged with collaborationism and embezzlement during martial law. The official faces up to 12 years in prison.

In September 2024, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Russia sold stolen grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine for almost a billion dollars.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

