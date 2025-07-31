Up to 10 people may be trapped under the rubble in Kyiv. What is known now (UPD)

Up to 10 people may remain under the rubble in Kyiv — this is preliminary information. Currently, there is a living man under the rubble, he has been partially unblocked, and contact is being maintained with him.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, in order to completely unblock the man, rescuers have to cut a tunnel in the concrete — he is currently trapped in a concrete vault.

UPD at 10:34. Rescuers pulled a man out from under the rubble of a destroyed entrance in Kyiv. The man fell from the second floor to the first and was trapped by structures. In order to unblock the man, rescuers punched a hole in the wall of a neighboring apartment and formed a kind of tunnel. Special clamps were placed on the man so as not to harm him during the rescue.

Eight people have died in Kyiv (UPD at 1:22 PM), four of them in a collapsed house in the Svyatoshynsky district. Among the dead are a woman and her six-year-old son, who was pulled from the rubble. Medics tried to save his life for more than two hours, but failed.

The number of victims may increase: there were 56 apartments in the destroyed entrance. According to Klymenko, it was a direct hit by a missile somewhere at the level of the fifth floor. They found fragments of a missile.

As of 10:25, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported that the number of injured had increased to 82. 44 people were hospitalized. It is also known about 10 injured children, 5 of them in hospitals. In particular, a 5-month-old girl was injured in the capital. Tkachenko emphasizes that these data are not final.

According to him, more than 100 damaged objects are currently known. These include residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical institutions, and a university. A direct hit from a missile destroyed the entrance to a nine-story building in the Svyatoshynsky district.

Rescuers are also using helicopters to extinguish fires over large areas.

On the night of July 31, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 309 “Shahed” drones and various types of drone simulators — a total of 317 air targets. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv. The air defense neutralized 3 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles and 288 drones.

