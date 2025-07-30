All convicts evacuated from Zaporizhzhia correctional colony where 16 people died in Russian strike

All convicts were evacuated from the Bilenkivska correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia after a Russian guided bomb strike, which killed 16 people.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

"This is a terrorist act, a deliberate attack on a penitentiary institution, which cannot be justified by any military goals. We have already appealed to international organizations to come to the scene and recorded this fact of deliberate terrorism," said Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko after visiting the colony.

The colony building is damaged. Although there are bomb shelters there, they were not used during the attack on July 28. All the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice, together with the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov held a meeting with the colony management, during which they discussed the procedure for conducting operations during the shelling, the evacuation of convicts, medical assistance to the injured, the extent of the destruction, and further steps to restore the facility.

