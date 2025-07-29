News

Russians strike correctional facility in Zaporizhzhia region. 16 people killed (UPD)

Author:
Oleksandr Bulin
Date:

Russians attacked Bilenkivska correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Yesterday, at approximately 11:28 PM, the occupiers hit the colony with four rocket-propelled grenades. The attack killed 16 prisoners and hospitalized 44 in local hospitals. More than 50 injured received medical assistance on the spot.

1 3

The guided aerial bobms attack caused significant damage to the institutionʼs headquarters and quarantine area. The colonyʼs dining room was completely destroyed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.