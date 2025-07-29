Russians strike correctional facility in Zaporizhzhia region. 16 people killed (UPD)

Russians attacked Bilenkivska correctional colony in Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Yesterday, at approximately 11:28 PM, the occupiers hit the colony with four rocket-propelled grenades. The attack killed 16 prisoners and hospitalized 44 in local hospitals. More than 50 injured received medical assistance on the spot.

The guided aerial bobms attack caused significant damage to the institutionʼs headquarters and quarantine area. The colonyʼs dining room was completely destroyed.

