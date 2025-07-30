SBU detained an instructor pilot. He is suspected of passing data on the basing of F-16, Mirage 2000, and Su-24 aircraft to the Russians

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed an instructor pilot in the ranks of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is suspected of working for Russian military intelligence.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the investigation, the unit where the defendant serves shoots down missiles and drones, as well as works on ground targets. The suspect passed on information to the Russians so that they could prepare new missile and drone attacks on Air Force facilities. The priority targets were airfields where F-16, Mirage 2000 and Su-24 aircraft are based.

According to SBU, the man collected the coordinates of the location of these aircraft, schedules and the principle of the order of departures. He also provided Russian military intelligence with the personal data of the pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, their flight numbers and information about the armament of their aircraft and the tactics of combat flights.

Investigators determined that the defendant contacted a Russian intelligence officer through an anonymous email channel and used "secret chats" in messengers.

The Security Service investigators plan to inform the detainee of suspicion of high treason (Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This carries a life sentence.

