The Law Enforcement Committee of the Rada supported the adoption of Zelenskyʼs bill on NABU and SAPO

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Activities supported the adoption of President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs draft law on the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

This was reported by the public organization Transparency International Ukraine and an MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The meeting was held on Wednesday, July 30. The committee considered document No. 13533 on the restoration of the independence of NABU and SAPO, as well as six alternatives to it. 19 members of the committee voted for the adoption of Zelenskyʼs draft law as a basis and in its entirety, as well as for the rejection of alternative norms. The decision was made unanimously, there were no those who were against or abstained, says Zheleznyak.

"Tomorrow, this very decision will be put to a vote in the Rada hall. In two readings at once," the parliamentarian noted.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that the peopleʼs deputies will consider the presidential bill on July 31.