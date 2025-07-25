The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada named the date when the deputies will consider the presidential law on NABU

The Verkhovna Rada will consider Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs bill No. 13533 on "strengthening the powers" of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) on August 31. This bill restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence for anti-corruption bodies.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

According to him, during the consideration of this bill, he will propose to immediately adopt it as a basis and adopt it in its entirety, as well as support its immediate signing.