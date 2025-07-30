Politico: European countries will borrow billions from the EU to rearm Ukraine

Ukraineʼs main allies in Europe intend to ask the European Union for tens of billions of euros in loans for joint weapons purchases for Ukraine, as well as to strengthen their own defense capabilities.

This is reported by Politico, citing sources.

On Tuesday, July 29, ahead of the deadline for applications for a new €150 billion arms loan program under the Security Assistance Fund for Europe, several EU countries told Politico that they were considering using the funds to help Ukraine defend itself against a full-scale Russian invasion.

The loan scheme was proposed by the European Commission in March as part of the broader ReArm Europe program — it aims to stimulate Europeʼs defense industry and reduce its long-standing military dependence on the United States.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, Finland, Hungary and Lithuania have officially expressed interest in the loans, EU defense spokesman Thomas Rainier told reporters on Tuesday.

Others, including the Czech Republic, Latvia, Bulgaria and Greece, have said they will do so by a midnight deadline on Tuesday.

By jointly purchasing weapons under this scheme, countries can secure a lower price than if they acted independently, and then supply the weapons to Ukraine.