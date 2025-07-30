Parliament proposes banning e-cigarettes

Bill No. 13548 has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to completely ban the production and circulation of electronic cigarettes in Ukraine.

MPs from “European Solidarity”, “Voice”, and non-partisan Viktoria Hryb propose to include a new article on this in the law "On Measures to Prevent Tobacco Smoking". They also propose to ban the production and circulation of liquids for them and establish liability for violations of these norms.

This is argued by the need to combat smoking among young people. According to the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, more than 70% of daily smokers aged 18-29 use electronic smoking products: 37% of respondents use tobacco products for electric heating, and 36% — electronic cigarettes.

Among adolescents aged 13-15, 40% have used e-cigarettes at least once. Half of the surveyed adolescents aged 15-16 have had experience smoking e-cigarettes, and 19% have used them in the past 30 days.

