ARMA Chairwoman Olena Duma has submitted her resignation

The head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Assets Management and Recovery (ARMA) Olena Duma is leaving her position.

She reported this on her Facebook page.

Olena Duma asks the government to grant her resignation. She noted that she wrote it on the day the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of ARMA came into force, so "it is important to do it on this very day".

The official stated that in 2023 she and her team began the transformation of the agency, which “had the most negative reputation and negative efficiency”.

“[The body] finally began to demonstrate results: billions in revenues to the state budget, transparent mechanisms of work through Prozorro and Prozorro.Sales, maximum openness to the media and society, expansion of international cooperation, identification of all assets, opening and beginning of modernization of the Register of Arrested Assets,” writes Olena Duma.

She declared the international audit of the Agency, calling it “an important step to further strengthen the work” of ARMA. The Duma added that she had signed a statement to ensure the independent conduct of the procedure.

Olena Duma headed the National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management on June 30, 2023.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 12374-d, which provides for the reform of the ARMA. It is aimed at ensuring effective, transparent and corruption-free management of seized assets and balancing the interests of the state and owners within the framework of criminal proceedings. This law will open up access for Ukraine to €600 million in assistance under the Ukraine Facility program.

