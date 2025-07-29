Latvia transfers first batch of Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Defence Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that Latvia has handed over the first batch of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

On July 1, the country pledged to transfer 42 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers and spare parts to Ukraine.

The Patria 6x6 is a multi-purpose six-wheeled armored personnel carrier developed by the Finnish company Patria. It is capable of carrying up to ten soldiers and crossing water obstacles. The APC can be armed with a heavy machine gun or the Patria Nemo 120mm mortar system.

