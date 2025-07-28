Tetyana Berezhna appointed acting Minister of Culture

The government has appointed Tetyana Berezhna as interim acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote about this.

Facebook/Tetyana Berezhna

Previously, Berezhna was Svyrydenkoʼs deputy when she was Minister of Economy. In the ministry, she was responsible for developing and implementing labor and employment policies. Her tasks included labor reform, job creation, combating unemployment, integrating veterans into the labor market and entrepreneurship, and overcoming the gender pay gap.

According to the Prime Minister, Berezhnaʼs main task is to ensure proper funding for Ukrainian culture during the war.

