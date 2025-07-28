Ukraine blocks channels of Russian journalist Latynina and businessman Balashov

Video hosting service YouTube has blocked three more channels in Ukraine that were spreading narratives consistent with Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The following were blocked:

the channel of Russian journalist Yulia Latynina;

two channels of former MP and businessman Hennadii Balashov, who left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The NSDC sanctions were imposed against these people, which the president put into effect on July 20, 2025.

Babel previously reported how Balashov is talking nonsense about the war, justifying Putin, and hiding from criminal cases in the United States.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.