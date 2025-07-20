Zelensky imposed sanctions against Korolevska, Latynina and Balashov

President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) against five people for subversive information campaigns.

The corresponding decree was published on the presidentʼs website.

The sanctions list includes, in particular, Russian “military officer” Tatyana Aksyonenko. She is listed in the “Peacemaker” database for war propaganda and participation in the psychological operations against Ukraine. She is considered one of the administrators of the Russian propaganda Telegram and YouTube channels “Archangel Spetsnaz”.

Restrictions were also imposed on Ukrainian businessman Hennadii Balashov. Babel previously reported how he talks nonsense about the war, justifies Putin, and hides from criminal cases in the United States.

Former MP from the “Opposition Platform — For Life” faction Natalia Korolevska is also under sanctions. She has been wanted since 2023 — she is suspected of false declarations.

The well-known Russian journalist and blogger Yulia Latynina and blogger Andriy Serebryansky, better known as Andriy Luhansky, were also restricted.

