The NABU has declared the former MP Nataliia Korolevska wanted

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) has declared a wanted member of the former MP of the faction "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) Nataliia Korolevska.

She is suspected of false declaration. In February 2023, Korolevska received suspicion because she did not declare assets worth more than 4.3 million hryvnias. She did not indicate in the declaration for 2020 two land plots in the Kyiv region with a total area of more than 0.8 hectares. In addition, she "forgot" about property in Russia: a residential building with an area of 120.1 square meters. m and a plot of land with an area of 1.13 hectares.