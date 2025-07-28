Ukraine will receive tens of thousands of AI-based systems for attack drones

The American-German company Auterion will send 33 000 of its artificial intelligence strike systems for drones to Ukraine by the end of the year under a new contract with the US Department of Defense.

This was stated by Auterion CEO Lorenz Mayer for the Financial Times.

Ukraine already uses Auterion software in drones, but the new deal is “ten times more massive”.

Auterionʼs strike systems consist of tiny Skynode computers running the companyʼs software and incorporating a camera and radio. They can transform manually operated drones into "artificial intelligence weapons systems" that are unjammable. They can also track a moving target up to one kilometer away.

Auterion received a contract from the Pentagon to supply systems worth approximately $50 million.

"They [Ukraine] have a very well-developed drone industry. We want to add what they donʼt have yet — technologies focused on software-controlled warfare," Lorenz Mayer noted.

In May 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces first used an artificial intelligence-based drone in combat.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.