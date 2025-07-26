The President posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the “Lyut” brigade Maksym Kazban

President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" Maksym Kazban, who died in a road accident in the Donetsk region on July 22.

This is evidenced by Decree No. 551/2025.

Police Colonel Maksym Kazban was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star for personal courage and heroism shown in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Colonel Maksym Kazban fought since 2014 as part of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade. In particular, he participated in the battles for Lyman, battles in the Siversk area, etc. He was also a participant in special operations in the ATO zone and during the full-scale war with Russia.

Kazban became the commander of "Lyut" in September 2024. The "Lyut" brigade is a union of assault brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, created in 2023. It includes units of the National Guard, National Police, and border guards, which operate in the hottest areas, in particular near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv areas.

