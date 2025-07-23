The commander of the “Lyut” brigade Maksym Kazban died in a road accident

The commander of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Lyut" Maksym Kazban died in a road accident in the Donetsk region on July 22.

This was reported by the National Police and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Colonel Maksym Kazban fought since 2014 as part of the 79th separate Tavria airborne assault brigade, as reported in "Lyut". In particular, he participated in the battles for Lyman, battles in the Siversk area, etc. He was also a participant in special operations in the ATO zone and during the full-scale war with Russia.

"One of them was a special operation near Chornobaivka, during which Russian troops suffered significant losses, and the leadership, weapons, and equipment that were located at the airfield were destroyed," the publication says.

Kazban became the commander of "Lyut" in September 2024. The Minister of Internal Affairs reported the circumstances of his death to the president.

"It is a heavy loss. He was a strong warrior, devoted to Ukraine and the defense of our state. The brigade led by Colonel Kazban had many things to thank for," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

The "Lyut" brigade is a union of assault brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, created in 2023. It includes units of the National Guard, National Police, and border guards, which operate in the hottest areas, in particular near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv directions.

