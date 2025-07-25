18 officials were suspected of causing UAH 51 million in losses to the state in the Lviv region

Prosecutors of the Lviv region and other law enforcement officers reported suspicions to 18 citizens for illegal enrichment, abuse of office, negligence, etc.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the total amount of losses due to their actions is 51 million hryvnias.

The cases involved officials from local governments, executive authorities, municipal enterprises, and heads of contracting companies. Here are some details about them:

Deputy head of one of the village councils in the Lviv region. He is suspected of embezzling money during the purchase of anti-drone rifles.

Four officials of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". They are suspected of issuing logging permits without grounds. This destroyed at least 9 530 trees and caused damage to the budget.

The acting head of the Frankivsk Regional State Administration, the head of the Halych Regional State Administration of Lviv, and the director of the Contractor Company. Law enforcement officers found out that the contractor artificially inflated the cost of emergency and restoration work on residential buildings after the rocket attack on Stryyska Street, and officials approved this design and estimate documentation.

State inspector of the Yavoriv customs post of the Lviv Customs. He is suspected of organizing an illegal scheme to import goods into Ukraine without paying mandatory customs duties.

An official of the social security agency of the Stryi Regional State Administration and her husband are suspected of embezzling budget money, which they wrote off as compensation under fictitious contracts under the "Municipal Nanny" program.

Inspector of the Capital Construction Department of the Lviv Regional Educational Service. He is suspected of signing a certificate of work performed at an educational institution for work that was not actually carried out.

The former director of the “Sambir” utility company, the director of the contractor company, and the technical inspection engineer are suspected of carrying out a rail repair on the pipeline, which remained only on paper.

An individual entrepreneur and a director of a company. They are suspected of embezzling budget funds allocated for the overhaul of a department of a childrenʼs hospital in Lviv.

Director of one of the LLCs. He is suspected of using his official powers for personal enrichment, as well as supplying coal to the hospital in Rava-Ruska, the quality of which did not meet the terms of the contract.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that his office now has this approach: everything is done quickly, without delay. According to him, this is more effective than the old Soviet practice.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.