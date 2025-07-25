Lviv DA heads were reported suspicious for embezzling UAH 1.7 million during the liquidation of the consequences of shelling

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) reported suspicion of official negligence with grave consequences to two heads of the Lviv district administrations (DA) for embezzling UAH 1.7 million of budget funds during the liquidation of the consequences of a missile strike.

This was reported by the PGO press service.

Itʼs about the acting head of the Frankivsk District Administration and the head of the Halych District Administration of Lviv.

According to the investigation, they unreasonably approved the design and estimate documentation for the director of the Lviv City Councilʼs municipal enterprise, which was performing emergency restoration work on buildings after the missile strike on Lviv in July 2023.

According to the investigation, the contractor artificially inflated the cost of window blocks and other building materials when repairing roofs, load-bearing walls, and installing new windows in the affected houses. Thus, the contractor embezzled more than UAH 1.7 million from the local budget.

Prosecutors also informed the director of the utility company of suspicion that he had embezzled money by abusing his official position.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.