The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the accident in which the MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn died. What is known

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is establishing the circumstances of the accident in which Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, an MP from the “Voice” party, died. This happened on the evening of July 24 near the village of Babukhiv (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

It was previously established that the deputy was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle and crashed into a trailer coupled to a tractor driven by a local resident.

The accident occurred in the dark under conditions of limited visibility. Yaroslav Rushchyshyn suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and later died in the ambulance.

Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the grounds of Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules, which caused the death of the victim).

