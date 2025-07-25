Yaroslav Rushchyshyn, a deputy from the “Voice” party, died in a road accident.

This was reported at the Ukrainian Catholic University, where he was an honorary senator and patron.

Rushchyshyn was an MP of the 9th convocation, as well as an entrepreneur, public figure, and co-founder of the Dzyga Art Association and the Lviv Business School of the Ukrainian Cultural University.

One of the leaders of the student movement of the early 1990s, co-organizer of the Revolution on Granite, the student hunger strike on Independence Square, and later a participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. From the first years of independence, he invested in the development of Ukrainian culture, media, and education.

He was a co-founder of the cult art association "Dzyga", the organizer of the festivals "Vyvykh" and "Ukrainian Youth — for Christ", as well as a financial patron of young Ukrainian artists.

After the Orange Revolution, Yaroslav became a member of the Our Ukraine party, and within it he was elected a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council. At the same time, the Lviv Region Entrepreneurs Committee was established, which Yaroslav headed in 2006–2007 and 2009–2011. The committee is still active. Among its landmark projects are the Lviv Region Anti-Corruption Forum and the Regulatory Hub.

Rushchyshyn was one of the founders of the UCU Business School and an honorary senator of the university, supported students from low-income families with scholarships, and contributed to the creation of the Church of the Blessed Martyrs of the UGCC. Together with a team of like-minded people, he developed the Lviv 2025 development strategy.

