A ship exploded at the mouth of the Danube in the Odesa region. Three people died

In the Odesa region, a dredger exploded on the evening of July 23 during planned work at the mouth of the Danube Bystre.

This was reported by the Sea Ports Administration of Ukraine.

There were 11 crew members on board. Three USPA employees died in the explosion. Other crew members were injured and hospitalized.

According to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Administration, the vessel belongs to its branch Delta-Pilot.

Specialized services are working on the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated. The Sea Ports Administration reported that the families of the deceased and injured will receive the necessary support.

Due to the incident, the sea approach channel at the mouth of the Bystre has been temporarily closed to shipping. Vessels to and from ports in the Danube region are currently passing through the Sulina Canal.

The Bystre estuary is a strategic route for the export of Ukrainian products through the Danube ports. After the liberation of the Snake Island from Russian occupation, the estuary was opened to civilian vessels, and the export volume increased to 1.5 million tons per month.

In February 2023, Ukraine widened the mouth of the Bystre River on the Danube to increase exports from seaports.

Author: Artemii Medvedok

