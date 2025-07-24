Russia attacked Ukraine with four missiles and over a hundred drones

On the night of July 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, 103 Shahed attack UAVs, and various types of simulator drones. The Air Defense Forces neutralized 91 enemy air targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian army launched air strikes from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the following Russian directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were under attack.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized one missile and 90 drones. However, 13 drones and three missiles were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in another six.

The Russian army attacked Odesa with drones — four people were injured. The attack damaged architectural monuments in the historical center of the city, which is under the protection of UNESCO. In Cherkasy, 7 people were injured due to rocket fire. It is known that one of them was a child. Preliminary, at least 15 high-rise buildings were damaged in the city. Details about the consequences of the enemy attack — here.

