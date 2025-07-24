Russia attacked Cherkasy — there are wounded. Odesa was also under fire, where the historical center was damaged

On the night of July 24, the Russian army attacked several Ukrainian cities at once, including Cherkasy and Odesa — 7 and 3 casualties are known, respectively.

The consequences of the attack are reported by the State Emergency Service, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, and the mayor of Cherkasy Anatoliy Bondarenko.

In Cherkasy, 7 people were injured by rocket fire. It is known that one of them was a child. After the attack, fires broke out in the city — they have already been extinguished.

The Russian army attacked Odesa with drones — three victims are reported. The attack damaged architectural monuments in the historical center of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection. In addition, there were several fires in the city, including the “Privoz” market, a private house, and a gas station. Rescuers are working on the scene. The fire in “Privoz” has already been extinguished.

The shelling destroyed a 9-story building — people living in apartments on the 5th to 8th floors were left homeless, and houses on the 5th and 6th floors of one of the entrances were on fire. There is a threat of structural collapse.

Rescuers evacuated 33 residents and rescued 5 — they were locked in their apartments.

In addition, the Russians attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone at around 6:00 AM. Two men suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

At night, the enemy also attacked Zaporizhzhia with 9 Shahed drones. A summer cottage cooperative and an educational institution, which are currently not in use, were under attack. Fires broke out, rescuers have already extinguished them. There were no casualties.

The Russians also attacked Mykolaiv with drones. Due to the combat work of the air defense and falling debris, fires broke out in the warehouses of two enterprises. There were no injuries.

