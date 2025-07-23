The Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is leaving her post

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is resigning from her duties.

She reported this on her page on the social network X.

The official headed this direction in the state defense department for two years. Chernohorenko noted that she and her team “created tools that strengthen defense, provide efficiency, humanity, and freedom of choice”.

Among the achievements of the Ministry of Defenseʼs digitalization department, she named the development of applications for military personnel called "Reserve+" and for the military "Army+".

"The most difficult and responsible job in my life. The coolest team that was not afraid of any challenges, generated new ideas, and implemented a completely different approach to transforming services," commented Kateryna Chernohorenko.

"Army+" was presented in August 2024. The application was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. It includes a personal identification function ("Army ID") and a reporting system (electronic reports).

"Reserve+" was launched in May 2024. It provides access to information in the "Oberih" registry of conscripts, where conscripts can update their data.

