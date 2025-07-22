Zelensky has imposed a moratorium on business inspections. What does it entail?

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to stimulate economic growth in Ukraine and introduce a moratorium on business inspections.

The corresponding decree was published on the presidentʼs website.

With this decision, the National Security and Defense Council instructed the government to:

within three months, activate mechanisms for identifying, blocking, and seizing the assets of sanctioned persons;

develop and implement additional tools for transferring confiscated assets to state revenue;

within a month, take measures to protect the rights of foreign investors, in particular those with foreign capital;

establish restrictions on inspections of low-risk businesses. The exception is businesses that deal with excisable goods (alcohol, tobacco);

eliminate duplication of powers between control bodies and increase the transparency of inspections by creating a unified information system for state supervision.

In addition, the National Security and Defense Council instructed law enforcement officers to review open cases of unfounded pressure within a month and close those that block the activities of enterprises.

The Verkhovna Rada was instructed to adopt a number of draft laws as soon as possible, including those related to:

business protection in criminal proceedings;

compensation of investments through tax and customs mechanisms;

state supervision reforms;

responsibility of officials of control bodies;

use of seized Russian assets.

Control over the implementation of the decision was entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the decree came into force from the moment of its publication.

