The National Security Council has imposed a moratorium on business inspections

At its first meeting after the change of government, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) introduced a moratorium on business inspections by state authorities.

This was reported on President Zelenskyʼs social networks.

According to Zelensky, the moratorium applies to any interference by state structures in entrepreneurial activities.

"An absolutely specific task: to direct more internal forces in Ukraine towards development, towards economic growth, and therefore, towards increased production, increased jobs that can support our defense and the stability of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

After being appointed Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko announced a one-year moratorium on business inspections as one of her governmentʼs priorities. The government has also begun an audit of criminal cases against businesses. The priority is to close groundless proceedings that block business activity. According to the Prime Minister, the government is ready to initiate changes to the laws to better protect businesses, reform supervision, and ensure the fair use of confiscated Russian assets.

