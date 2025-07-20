Moratorium on business inspections and pilot project for reconstruction — the Prime Minister declared several government decisions

Newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko declared several decisions of the new government to support business, defense, and reconstruction.

She reported this on Facebook.

Moratorium on business inspections

According to Svyrydenko, the government, together with law enforcement agencies and under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council, is preparing a decision that "will give business more freedom". A one-year moratorium on inspections is planned. This issue has already been discussed with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The government has also begun an audit of criminal cases against businesses. The priority is to close groundless proceedings that block business activity. New cases will be authorized only by the Prosecutor General or regional and district leaders.

In parallel, tax and customs inspections will be limited. The government will also strengthen control over the legality of investigative actions. Inspections will be carried out only in high-risk sectors, and conscientious enterprises will receive protection. According to the Prime Minister, the government is ready to initiate changes to the laws to better protect businesses, reform supervision and ensure the fair use of confiscated Russian assets.

Own weapons production

Next week, the government plans to launch grants for the production of ammunition and explosives. The project is coordinated by the heads of the Ministry of Digital and Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal.

Reconstruction

The government is launching a pilot project called "Design and Build". According to Svyrydenko, it will allow for faster construction or reconstruction of housing, hospitals, schools, and other important infrastructure.

"The very approach to construction is changing: the state is holding tenders not for design, but for the full implementation of the facility — "turnkey". This is a European practice, known as Design-build, and this approach has long been used in the EU as an effective mechanism," the prime minister says.

The contractor will take responsibility for both the development of project documentation and the execution of construction works. The project will last 2 years — under the control of the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba and his team, as well as the Reconstruction Agency.

