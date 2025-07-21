Britain imposes sanctions on nearly 140 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet

On July 21, the United Kingdom imposed new sanctions against 137 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

This is reported on the British government website.

As noted by the British government, these sanctions are aimed at blocking the flow of oil funds to Putinʼs "military treasury" and paralyzing the actions of his weakened "shadow fleet".

The new restrictions, in particular, affect 135 tankers that have illegally transported cargo worth $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

Also sanctioned was INTERSHIPPING SERVICES LLC, which registers shadow fleet vessels under the Gabonese flag that transport $10 billion worth of goods annually in the interests of Russia.

Another target was LITASCO MIDDLE EAST DMCC, associated with Russian oil giant Lukoil, which is involved in transporting large volumes of Russian oil via shadowy routes.

The EU imposed its 18th package of sanctions against Russia on July 18. It included, among other things, a reduction in the marginal price for Russian crude oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel.

On the same day, Britain also joined in lowering the price ceiling for Russian oil.

