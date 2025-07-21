“Coldplay” concerts now warn about ʼkiss camerasʼ after incident with top executives Astronomer

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has jokingly warned fans that they could be shown on a "kissing camera" after an incident in which the CEO of IT company Astronomer was accidentally caught cheating.

At Coldplayʼs concert in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 19 — their first show since the Gillette Stadium performance, where they filmed a viral video with Astronomerʼs managers — Martin gave a brief warning before performing "The Jumbotron Song".

“We would like to say hello to some of you in the audience. And we will do so with the help of our cameras to show some of you on the big screen,” he addressed the audience, and then jokingly added: “So if you haven’t put on your makeup yet, it’s time to do it.”

Perhaps to avoid a similar incident, during the performance in Madison, the camera did not show any couples during the performance of “The Jumbotron Song”.

What preceded

At a “Coldplay” concert on July 16, a “kissing camera” captured married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron embracing his colleague, human resources manager Christine Cabot. Seeing themselves on the big screen, they tried to hide and cover their faces.

The video of the concert went viral, and Astronomer even issued an official statement. The company initially said it was investigating the situation, but later announced that Byron had resigned.

