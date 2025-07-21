Body of former Interior Ministry employee found in Spain. Russian pilot Kuzminov killed in same residential complex

A former high-ranking official of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Hrushevsky was found dead in the Spanish municipality of Villajoyosa.

This is reported by El Español.

The body of a 61-year-old man was found on June 29 in the Residencial Cala Alta residential complex. According to media reports, at around 9:30 p.m. that day, Hrushevsky was swimming in a public pool that he could use as an apartment owner in the residential complex. He purchased the apartment several months ago and was renovating it.

Soon, a Ukrainian neighbour and other witnesses found him face down in the water, without a pulse, which looked like drowning. The former official was quickly pulled out of the water and attempts were made to resuscitate him, but the ambulance doctors who arrived on the call were also unable to do so.

Some residents believe that the cause of Hrushevskyʼs death could have been a heart attack or stroke, writes El Español. Others fear that this is a new murder. The fact is that in the same complex in February 2024, Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov was killed, who in August 2023 had hijacked a Russian Mi-8 helicopter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

No signs of violence were found on the deceasedʼs body, but blood was flowing from his ear, which is why neighbours are most inclined to the version of a stroke, the media writes. They consider it unlikely that the man could have drowned in the pool, which is only 1.5 meters deep.

In a comment to Suspilne, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that the consulate in Spain is repatriating the body of Ihor Hrushevsky to his homeland.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.