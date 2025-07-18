Arson of a Hungarian church in Transcarpathia — law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator

Law enforcement officers have detained a man who, according to investigators, is involved in the arson of a Greek Catholic church in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Transcarpathian region, on July 16. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over this incident.

This is reported by the Transcarpathian police.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

According to the investigation, it was the 28-year-old Transcarpathian who was involved in the arson of the church. He also left a "provocative inscription" on the walls of the church — in Hungary, they said that it was the phrase "Madyars on knives".

Віктор Орбан / Facebook

Law enforcement officers detained the man in a procedural manner. His actions were considered a violation of the equal rights of citizens due to their nationality and religion, as well as deliberate arson of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.