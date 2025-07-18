Arson of a Hungarian church in Transcarpathia — law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator

Law enforcement officers have detained a man who, according to investigators, is involved in the arson of a Greek Catholic church in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, Transcarpathian region, on July 16. The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over this incident.
This is reported by the Transcarpathian police.
According to the investigation, it was the 28-year-old Transcarpathian who was involved in the arson of the church. He also left a "provocative inscription" on the walls of the church — in Hungary, they said that it was the phrase "Madyars on knives".
Law enforcement officers detained the man in a procedural manner. His actions were considered a violation of the equal rights of citizens due to their nationality and religion, as well as deliberate arson of property.
