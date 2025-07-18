“He gave the order to bomb houses during the battles for Kyiv.” SBU reported suspicion in absentia to Russian general

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported in absentia suspicion to the former commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel General Alexander Chayko. He gave the order to bomb civilian houses during the battles for Kyiv — then people died.



This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, while in office, in March 2022, he ordered the use of combat aircraft and artillery in the village of Teterivske, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers received a radio intercept of how he gave the order.

Then the Russians used aerial bombs, in particular FAB-500, as well as shells for BM-27 "Hurricane" multiple launch rocket systems and S-8 unguided air missiles. During 8 days of massive strikes on the settlement, the enemy destroyed 73 houses. Two local residents died during the shelling.

A year ago, SBU informed Chaika of suspicion of a criminal order to bomb apartment buildings in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, with high-explosive aerial bombs in March 2022.

